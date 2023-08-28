Cache of Weapons Recovered During Joint Op in Manipur's Churachandpur
Security forces recovered a cache of weapons in a village during a joint operation in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Sunday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles and Indian Army resulting in the recovery of a cache of weapons.
The cache was found in Village Gelmol, which is located in the epicentre of the ongoing ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis.
The weapons recovered include one M4 Assault Rifle (without magazine), one 9mm Pistol (with Magazine), one Sten machine gun, one 9mm country-made Pistol (with magazine), one 0.22 mm country-made Pistol (with magazine), locally improvised mortars, ammunition, and warlike stores.
This is the first time that such sophisticated weapons and explosives have been recovered from the Churachandpur district since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023 that claimed the lives of over 150 people.
The recovered items were handed over to the Churachandpur Police Station.