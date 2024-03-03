CBI Files Chargesheet Against 7 Accused in Manipur Arms-Loot Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against seven accused in connection to an arms-loot case in Manipur, reports said on Sunday.
The chargesheet has been filed at the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kamrup Metro district of Assam.
Reportedly, the case refers to the loot of arms and ammunition from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Narenseina in Manipur's Bishnupur district on August 3, 2023.
Following this, the CBI registered the instant case on August 24, 2023, and took over the investigation of FIR No. 1442(8)/2023(5)2023 dated 03.08.2023 registered at the Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur following notifications issued by the Manipur government and subsequently by the Government of India under DSPE Act, 1946.
As alleged in the FIR, a large number of armed miscreants and individuals, looted around 300 arms, around 19800 ammunitions, and around 800 types of ammunition and other accessories from two rooms of Bn. HQ Kote inside Quarter Guard, 2-IRB in Naranseina on August 3.
Further investigation against other suspects involved in the looting of arms and ammunition and other aspects is underway.