AII Calls for Ending Violence in Manipur

Soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N. Biren Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Manipur, Amnesty International India (AII) urged the authorities to take pragmatic steps to end the violence in the northeastern state bordering Myanmar.

Aakar Patel of AII commented on February 11, 2025, that Biren Singh’s resignation presents an opportunity for the authorities to uphold human rights, break free from past violence and impunity, and work towards ending the ongoing ethnic conflict that has claimed more than 250 lives over the past two years.

“The BJP-led governments—both in New Delhi and Imphal—have utterly failed to end the violence in Manipur, curb the impunity of vigilante groups, and counter the divisive rhetoric that has fueled ethnic clashes. Their actions have resulted in the repression of dissenting voices and a severe humanitarian crisis in the state,” said Patel.

He added that by failing to hold accountable those suspected of serious human rights violations, the government risks sending a message that such impunity will persist. “This, in turn, will fuel further violations. Unlike the emblematic cases taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)—such as the gang-rape of two Kuki women in May 2023, in which Manipur police were found complicit—many lesser-known cases continue to be overlooked by both the state and central governments. This must change,” Patel asserted in a media statement.

Since May 2023, more than 60,000 people have been displaced in Manipur due to ongoing violence between the dominant ethnic community, the Meiteis, and minority ethnic communities, including the Kukis. Homes, businesses, villages, and places of worship have been burned, attacked, looted, and vandalized.

Biren Singh's resignation follows a recent directive from the Supreme Court of India, which ordered a sealed-cover report from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory on audio tapes allegedly implicating him in instigating the ethnic violence. In July 2024, AII documented the ongoing violence and impunity in Manipur.

