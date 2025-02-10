Manipur: Kuki-Zo Leaders In Favour Of President’s Rule After CM's Resignation

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a coalition of Kuki-Zo organizations based in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, has reiterated its demand for President’s Rule in the state, asserting that the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh does not address the core concerns of the community.

Advertisment

Ng Lun Kipgen, CoTU’s spokesperson, emphasized that the issue extends beyond Singh, as the 40 MLAs from the Valley have remained silent on the violence against the Kuki-Zo community. He stressed that any new Chief Minister chosen from among them would continue to represent the same political stance, making the President’s Rule essential to restore governance.

The Kuki-Zo community has long demanded accountability and adherence to constitutional norms in the wake of the conflict that has persisted for over 21 months. According to Kipgen, the crisis is not limited to one individual but reflects a broader ideological issue that has taken root in Manipur’s political landscape.

The umbrella group believes that only a direct intervention by the Centre, with security being handled by Central forces, can stabilize the situation.