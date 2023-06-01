Manipur Violence: Retd HC Judge to Monitor Probe, Says Amit Shah

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," said Shah.

A relief and rehabilitation have been prepared for those affected by the conflict, with both the Centre and the state chipping in Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the violence, said Shah. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of civil society, he added.