Amit Shah to Embark on 4-Day Visit to Violence-Hit Manipur Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on his four-day visit to the violence-hit Manipur on Monday to assess the situation and plan further steps to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.
According to reports, he will land in Imphal by today evening and will stay till June 1.
During his visit to the state, Amit Shah will hold several rounds of security meetings during his stay in the state to assess and plan further steps to restore normalcy.
Earlier on May 14, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other top leaders of the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss on the current situation in the violence-hit state.
The meeting reportedly went on for more than two hours and focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The Home Minister was briefed about the ground situation in the state.
Sources further said that the state leadership was advised to immediately engage with the public at large and conduct mega reach out about the situation.
Meanwhile, the Centre assured that anybody who had tried to disturb the peace in the region will not be spared, sources said.