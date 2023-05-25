Amit Shah to Visit Violence-Hit Manipur Soon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that he would visit the violence-hit Manipur soon and interact with the people of both communities involved in the violence. He urged both communities, Kuki and Meitei, to maintain peace in the northeastern state.
Attending an event in Guwahati, he expressed his pain over the recent incidents reported in Manipur.
He said, “There were clashes in Manipur after the verdict of a court. I would appeal to both groups, they should maintain peace, and justice will be done with everyone. I will myself go to Manipur after few days and will stay there for three days and will talk to people of Manipur for establishing peace.”
It may be mentioned that fresh rounds of violence were reported in the state on Wednesday night at Kadangband area under Imphal West district.
At least three incidents of violence were reported in the area, following which the security was tightened.
Speaking to reporters, Manipur Security Advisor Kuldeep Singh said, "Today at around 1.30 am, there was firing from the upper hill of Singda Kadangband by some suspected armed miscreants."
"One person received bullet injury on his right little finger and right thigh. He has been evacuated to RIMS Hospital for treatment. BSF and one Section of MR rushed to the spot and conducted an operation and dominated the area," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, former BJP MLA Telvum Thangzalam Haokip and two others were arrested by the security forces.
Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh informed that in the conflict-torn state, where at least 71 people were killed and 35,000 were displaced more than a fortnight ago, the ex-MLA was behind the conspiracy to incite fresh unrest.
A combined team of security forces caught Haokip along with two armed men, identified as Bicky Singson and John Gangte, from New Checkon area under Imphal West district, the area which has a mix of Kuki, Meitei and other ethnic groups. Two licensed guns were also seized from Haokip's possession.
Notably, fresh rounds of violence were reported in New Checkon Bazaar on Monday where a mob set fire to abandoned homes belonging to members of the Kuki community, after a few miscreants threatened vendors and made them shut down their shops.