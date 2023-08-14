Manipur Violence: Zomi Association Rules Out Rape Of Meitei Woman; Flags Fake Press Release

The Zomi Mothers’ Association (ZMA) has flagged a fake ‘Press Statement’ under their letterhead which condemns the "alleged" rape of a 37-year-old Meitei woman at Lamka in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on May 3.
In a press communiqué signed by the President of the organization, the ZMA said that they are “aghast to see a fake 'Press Statement under its letterhead dated August 12, 2023 condemning the ALLEGED rape of a 37 years old Meitei woman in Lamka on May 3, 2023.”
“We condemn the illegal usage of our organisation's name and letterhead by unknown miscreants and will pursue the matter with relevant offices of the cyber crime department,” it stated.
The ZMA also claimed that there was “no rape incident in Lamka on May 3, 2023” and the allegation for the same is “completely unfounded”.
The press release stated, “However, we are compelled to make a statement on the matter. We hereby put on record that there was no rape incident in Lamka on May 3, 2023, and that any allegation for the same is completely unfounded. Such baseless allegations must be thoroughly investigated by the CBI to bring out the truth of the matter.”
“We request all concerned citizens to join us in condemning such malicious acts that can lead to public confusion. We would also like to remind the concerned authorities that such acts of cyber crime are becoming a common occurrence in the ongoing conflict in Manipur,” it further said.
Earlier on August 12, 2023, an alleged fake press release issued by the ZMA was circulated which condemned the supposed rape incident in Lamka.
Taking cognizance of the same, the ZMA issued a statement on Sunday (August 14, 2023) saying that the previous press release was illegally published using their organization’s name.