Arms, Ammo & Other War-Like Stores Seized In Ops Across Manipur

A large cache of fireamrs and ammunition, along with other war-like stores were recovered during a search operation conducted across several districts of Manipur, reports emerged on Friday.
Initial reports stated that a joint operation was carried out by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur and Thoubal districts.
Officials informed that the seizure in general area Gothal-Phoulijang at Churachandpur district included an MP5, a carbine machine gun, a 38.8 tear gas gun, a country made improvised mortar and seven munitions.
Moreover, a 7.62 mm SLR with five magazines and three mortar bombs and a 51mm HE were recovered from Ushoipokpi Makha Sangomsang, Thoubal district, added the officials.
Earlier in September, three active cadres of the NSCN (K-Nikki) were apprehended in Nagaland and arms and ammunition was seized from their possession.
According to reports, the cadres were nabbed in an operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police on September 27 (Wednesday).
Three pistols of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores were reportedly recovered from the possession of the apprehended cadres.
NSCN (K-Nikki) cadres were involved in several anti-social activities including extortion, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles took to platform X and wrote, “#AssamRifles along with Nagaland Police apprehended of three active cadres of NSCN (K-Nikki) in Nagaland on 27 Sep 2023 and recovered three pistols of 0.32 caliber, ammunition and warlike stores.”