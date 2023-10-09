Manipur Violence: Horrific Viral Video of Kuki Man’s Body Being Burnt Sparks Outrage

After viral video of two Kuki tribe women being paraded naked and disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students emerged, another horrific video from Manipur has surfaced on the internet in which the body of a Kuki tribe man is seen being set ablaze in a trench, reports emerged on Monday.
The seven-second video that was shared on several WhatsApp groups in Manipur on Sunday showed a man reportedly wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers lying in a trench while his face had been bludgeoned, his body on fire.
The horrific viral video brought in yet another strong reaction from the Opposition parties. While sharing the blurred video clip, the INDIA bloc posted on X, “This is from Manipur!! Kuki tribal youth burnt alive in Manipur, The incident of passing away is extremely sad and shameful. Modi ji is expressing sorrow about the neighbouring country but failed to Save Manipur..”
It has come to the fore that the video is from an incident that took place in the Meitei-dominated Thoubal district on May 4, the same day and area as the stripping incident. This was informed by a senior Manipur police official to The Indian Express adding that a case had been registered in connection with the incident at the time.
Earlier, a video of two Kuki women being paraded naked surfaced on the internet garnering widespread outrage from the citizens as well as the opposition parties blaming the incompetency of the ruling central government.
Later, another video emerged of two missing students from the Meitei community being killed mercilessly by some miscreants.
The state police and CBI swiftly responded to the incidents and arrested the accused as soon as possible.
It may be mentioned that tensions have been prevailing in the northeastern state since May this year and despite the efforts made by the state government to restore normalcy, the viral videos of violence anger the citizens to a great extent.