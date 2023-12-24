Arms and Ammunition Recovered During Combined Search Ops in Manipur

The Assam Rifles in a joint search operation launched by the Manipur Police and Border Security Force (BSF), a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the P Geljang locality of Churachandpur district, reports said.
Following reports of arms and ammunition in the vicinity of P Geljang, the combined forces reportedly conducted a coordinated search operation on December 22 (Friday).
A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one 9 mm Pistol, one pt 22 rifle, two 12 bore guns, one country made Mortar ammunition and war like stores at the outskirts of P Geljang, the Assam Rifles said.
The Assam Rifles took to platform 'X' and wrote, "#AssamRifles in a joint operation with @BSF_India and @manipur_police on 22 Dec 2023, recovered one 9 mm Pistol, one pt 22 rifle, two 12 bore guns, one country made Mortar ammunition and war like stores at the outskirts of P Geljang, Churachandpur District, Manipur."