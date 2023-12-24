Manipur

Arms and Ammunition Recovered During Combined Search Ops in Manipur

Following reports of arms and ammunition in the vicinity of P Geljang, the combined forces reportedly conducted a coordinated search operation on December 22 (Friday).
Arms and Ammunition Recovered During Combined Search Ops in Manipur
Arms and Ammunition Recovered During Combined Search Ops in Manipur
Pratidin Time

The Assam Rifles in a joint search operation launched by the Manipur Police and Border Security Force (BSF), a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the P Geljang locality of Churachandpur district, reports said.

Following reports of arms and ammunition in the vicinity of P Geljang, the combined forces reportedly conducted a coordinated search operation on December 22 (Friday).

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one 9 mm Pistol, one pt 22 rifle, two 12 bore guns, one country made Mortar ammunition and war like stores at the outskirts of P Geljang, the Assam Rifles said.

The Assam Rifles took to platform 'X' and wrote, "#AssamRifles in a joint operation with @BSF_India and @manipur_police on 22 Dec 2023, recovered one 9 mm Pistol, one pt 22 rifle, two 12 bore guns, one country made Mortar ammunition and war like stores at the outskirts of P Geljang, Churachandpur District, Manipur."

Arms and Ammunition Recovered During Combined Search Ops in Manipur
Assam Rifles Rescue Civilians Abducted By Militant Group In Nagaland
Arms and Ammunition
Border Security Force

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
manipur>>north-east/manipur/arms-and-ammunition-recovered-during-combined-search-ops-in-manipur
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com