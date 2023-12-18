Assam Rifles Rescue Civilians Abducted By Militant Group In Nagaland

Troopers of Assam Rifles rescued two civilians who had fallen victim to abduction by heavily armed cadres affiliated with the Myanmar-based NSCN-K (Angi Mai) group. The incident occurred during the night of December 15 in Yannyu village, located in the Mon district of Nagaland.
Responding promptly, a joint search and rescue operation was initiated by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Nagaland Police. The operation successfully intercepted the abductors in a jungle near Wetting Village. A brief but intense firefight ensued, compelling the armed cadres to flee, leaving behind the two kidnapped individuals.
Additionally, a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores, including an M-16 rifle and three pistols, were discovered at the scene. A civilian guide who was aiding the cadres was also apprehended during the operation.
The apprehended person, along with the recovered arms, ammunition, and other confiscated items, were subsequently handed over to the Nagaland Police.
Earlier on December 15, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, successfully rescued two abducted laborers from a construction site in the Tamenglong district, as reported in an official release.