Arms and Ammunition Recovered During Joint Operation in Manipur

The security forces in Manipur recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the fringe areas of the Kakching district, official reports said.
Acting on specific information, a joint team of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation in Kakching on Wednesday.
The security forces recovered one AK Rifle, one 12 bore Single Barrel Rifle; two 9mm Pistols, 11 grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores during the search operations.
The recovered items have been reportedly handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal.