Assam Rifles Starts Resettling Displaced 'Meiteis' In Manipur's Jiribam

In a significant development for Jiribam, the inmates of Chingdong Leikai Primary School Relief Camp returned to their homes in Village -Mongbung today.
A total of 133 IDPs mainly from the Meitei community were today moved from relief camp to Mongbung village as the situation in Jiribam starts limping back to normalcy.
The move was coordinated under Jiribam district adm with support from 39 Assam Rifles, 87 CRPF and Jiribam police. CO 39 Assam Rifles, CO 87 CRPF, DC & SP moved along with returnees till their village for building confidence and sense of security.
Earlier, on 06 June, when violence erupted in Jiribam, the villagers of Mongbung were evacuated to safety by 39 Assam Rifles.
With this major breakthrough locals are hopeful that Jiribam will get back to normalcy soon. The joint effort comes at a time when Assam Rifles is being blamed by certain people for being biased and reiterates the Army and Assam Rifles' dedicated efforts to save all people irrespective of community.