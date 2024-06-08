Arms and Explosives Recovered in Joint Operations in Manipur

In a series of coordinated operations, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Manipur Police, achieved significant successes in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts of Manipur. Acting on precise intelligence, the joint efforts resulted in the discovery and confiscation of substantial quantities of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices.
During the early hours, a combined team of Army and Bishnupur police launched an operation in the Phosenphai and Sangthong areas of Bishnupur District. The operation yielded impressive results, with the recovery of one Carbine Machine Gun, one .303 Rifle, one Pompi (country-made mortar), five Grenades, one Rifle Grenade, two Mortar Bombs, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, and other war-like stores. The cache included sophisticated weaponry and explosives, highlighting the magnitude of the threat neutralized by the operation.
Simultaneously, another joint operation was conducted in the fringe areas of the Imphal East district. Leveraging the expertise of an Explosive Detection Dog of the Army, the team uncovered a hidden arms cache in the area. The operation led to the recovery of one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one 2-inch Mortar, one Improvised Heavy Calibre 60mm Mortar, one Pompi Gun, ammunition, and other war-like stores.