Arms and Explosives Recovered in Joint Operations in Manipur

During the early hours, a combined team of Army and Bishnupur police launched an operation in the Phosenphai and Sangthong areas of Bishnupur District. The operation yielded impressive results, with the recovery of one Carbine Machine Gun, one .303 Rifle, one Pompi (country-made mortar), five Grenades, one Rifle Grenade, two Mortar Bombs, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), ammunition, and other war-like stores. The cache included sophisticated weaponry and explosives, highlighting the magnitude of the threat neutralized by the operation.