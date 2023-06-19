Army Soldier Injured In Unprovoked Firing In Manipur's Imphal West

According to reports, the soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.

In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable. Additional columns inducted in the area & joint operations are in progress."