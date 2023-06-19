Army Soldier Injured In Unprovoked Firing In Manipur's Imphal West

An Indian Army soldier was injured in an unprovoked firing by armed miscreants from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village on Sunday night.
According to reports, the soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was admitted to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is currently stable.
In a tweet, Spear Corps said, "Armed miscreants resorted to unprovoked firing from Kanto Sabal towards Chingmang village during night of 18/19 June. Army Columns resorted to controlled retaliatory fire keeping in view presence of villagers in the area. One Army Soldier sustained Gun Shot Wound, evacuated to Military Hospital Leimakhong and is stable. Additional columns inducted in the area & joint operations are in progress."
On Sunday, the Indian Army conducted a flag march in the violence-affected area in Imphal Valley.
Authorities in Imphal East district on Saturday decided to relax curfew hours from 5 am to 5 PM on Sunday (June 18) in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.
As per the circular issued by the district magistrate, Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi, "Total public curfew under Section 144 CrPC, 1973 prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East District vide this Office Order dated 3rd May 2023 is hereby relaxed from 5 AM to 5 PM on 18th June 2023 except for the area for which the schedule is given below in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies".
The areas where the curfew will be relaxed include the Hatta crossing to the RDS crossing, the Imphal River from Sanjenthong to Minuthong, Minuthong to Hatta crossing, and RDS crossing to Sanjenthong.
Meanwhile, cwurfew has been imposed under section 144 in Manipur after clashes broke out between Kuki and the Meitei communities on May 3. The violence claimed over 100 lives and displaced thousands.