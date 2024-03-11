Assam CM Highlights Manipur's Internal Issues and Affection for PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the longstanding issues in Manipur but emphasized the deep-rooted affection for Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the populace.
He highlighted that despite the media coverage of Manipur's challenges, credible voices from the Meitei or Kuki communities seldom criticize PM Modi.
CM Sarma during a summit by a private satellite channel underscored the understanding among the people of Manipur that the issues are primarily internal and not attributable to the Central Government. He emphasized that the BJP administration hadn't triggered the contradictions through policy decisions or interventions. Instead, these complexities have persisted for centuries within tribal communities, who prefer resolving them internally without external interference.
Drawing from personal interactions with Meitei and Kuki acquaintances, Sarma shared their sentiment of preferring no third-party involvement. He expressed the necessity of empowering these communities to address their disputes autonomously, while external entities could only ensure law and order.
In essence, Sarma portrayed Manipur's societal landscape as distinct and intricate, requiring local empowerment for resolution, with limited scope for external interventions.