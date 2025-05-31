Assam Rifles and Indian Army Rescue Nearly 800 Flood Victims in Manipur

In a swift and coordinated response to the severe flooding impacting Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles launched Operation Jal Rahat-2 following a formal requisition from the Deputy Commissioner. Troops were immediately deployed to critical flood-affected areas across Imphal East and Imphal West districts, including Porompat, Wankhei, Sanjenthong, Palace Compound, New Checkon, Khurai Heikrumakhong Heinang, Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Angom Leikai, and Nongmeibung Raj Bari.

Two major rescue columns led the relief operations. The first column, operating from Singjamei, successfully rescued 193 individuals, comprising 85 women and 44 children, in Wangkhei Khunou. Simultaneously, the second column at Heikrumakhong saved 182 people, including 90 women and 57 children. Additional efforts across other locations in the districts led to the extrication of 408 more individuals, with 179 women and 92 children among them.

In total, around 800 people—including 10 to 20 differently-abled and elderly individuals—were safely evacuated and relocated to higher grounds and secure shelters. Immediate relief such as drinking water, food packets, and medical assistance by Assam Rifles' health experts were provided on-site.

Responding to a distress call from Khurai about missing children, rescue teams quickly launched search operations and successfully recovered the children in the afternoon.

In a separate urgent operation, Assam Rifles evacuated the All India Radio (AIR) Imphal office in the early hours following severe inundation. Acting on the Director's request, personnel and critical IT and communication equipment were relocated to prevent damage, ensuring uninterrupted broadcast services.

The rescue operations faced challenging conditions with multiple fully equipped columns using buoyant rescue boats to assist flood victims.

