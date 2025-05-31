Urban Flooding Cripples Assam: 20,988 Affected Across 5 Districts

Severe urban flooding triggered by incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc across multiple districts of Assam, leaving over 20,000 residents affected and disrupting normal life in 32 urban wards. The worst-hit areas include parts of Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Cachar, and Kamrup Metropolitan, where roads have turned into rivers and residents waded through waist-deep water for survival.

According to official datapras, a total of 20,988 people—9,865 men, 8,550 women, and 2,573 children—have been impacted by the deluge across six revenue circles, namely Silchar, Dalgaon, Dibrugarh East, North Guwahati, Guwahati, and Dispur.

Six Revenue Circles Underwater

The floodwaters have submerged 23 villages:

Kamrup : 7 (North Guwahati)

Dibrugarh : 1 (Dibrugarh East)

Darrang : 1 (Dalgaon)

Cachar : 1 (Silchar)

Kamrup (M): 13 (Guwahati 5 | Dispur 8)

City Wards Turn into Flood Zones

In Kamrup, seven wards—Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10—are submerged. Localities such as Srinathpatty, Murgipatty, Santinagar, Abhaypur, Kalbari, Rohdhola, Madhupur, and Rudreswar are experiencing crippling waterlogging.

In Dibrugarh, Ward 1’s Pani Gaon is under intense water pressure, though officials confirm that no homes have been inundated yet. Dewatering pumps have been operating since morning at Thakurbari to tackle the situation.

Darrang’s Kharpetia Town (Ward 1) has also reported urban flood distress.

Cachar, particularly Silchar, has suffered significantly, with 11 wards (12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 23, 24, 40, 41) swamped. Key routes and localities like 1st Link Road, 2nd Link Road, Saratpally, National Highway, Panchayat Road, Das Colony, Bilpar, Awliya Bazar, and Nagatilla are under water. Flash floods have devastated these areas due to continuous downpours as of May 31.

The urban core, Kamrup (Metropolitan), is among the worst affected, with 13 wards—including Wards 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 38, 39, 41, 42, 48, 54, 60—reporting flooding in high-density localities like Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Padumbari, Boripara, Srimantapur, Rajgarh, Pandu, Hatigaon-Sijubari, Rukminigaon-Manasha Mandir Path, Anupam Path, Notboma, Wireless, Sawkuchi, Satgaon Milan Path, Sorumotoria Rupkonwar Path, KK Handique Path, Juripar, Odalbakra, Bakrapara, Beharbari AG Colony, Baghorbari Puberun Path, Barsapara Stadium Road, and Jyotikuchi.

Massive Evacuation and Rescue Ops Launched

Amidst the crisis, emergency response teams have been pressed into action:

14 boats deployed

335 people rescued and evacuated by boat

Rescue and relief efforts are being conducted by a combined force of Civil Defence personnel, trained volunteers, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Police, and Circle Office officials.

Infrastructure Damage Reported

Floodwaters have disrupted infrastructure and essential services:

In Kamrup (North Guwahati) , persistent rainfall on May 30 caused widespread waterlogging.

The Numali Jalah Piped Water Supply scheme under the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE), Hajo Division, was submerged, cutting off clean water access in affected localities.

In Silchar, areas like Mandir Dighir Par have been hit with flash flooding and waterlogging from back-to-back rainstorms.

Ground Zero Reality

While authorities work round the clock to mitigate damage, residents continue to battle submerged homes, impassable roads, and power outages. With the monsoon season intensifying, the urban flooding situation in Assam highlights the urgent need for sustainable drainage infrastructure and climate-resilient urban planning.

Also Read: Three Deaths Reported in Assam Floods, Including Child in Golaghat