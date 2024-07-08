Manipur

Assam Rifles Conducts Major Search Operation on Jiribam-Tamenglong Border Amidst Violence

Assam Rifles deployed a large contingent to conduct a thorough search operation and sanitize the area, leading to significant recoveries in arms, ammunition, and other items from Phaitol village in Tamenglong District, Manipur on July 8, 2024.
Following recent incidents of violence near the Jiribam-Tamenglong border in Manipur, peace in the area has been disrupted, prompting a swift response from security forces.

Recovered Items Include:

  1. Local-made Rifle (.303) - 1

  2. Single Barrel Rifles - 2

  3. Local-made 12-bore Rifle - 1

  4. Country-made Pistols (.32) - 2

  5. Pistol Magazines - 2

  6. Live Ammunition (9mm) - 19 rounds

  7. Pompy Bombs (PPB) - 7

  8. Handmade Explosive Bombs - 5

  9. Gunpowder - 5 vials

  10. Detonators - 5

  11. 12-bore Cartridges - 212

  12. Empty 12-bore Cartridges - 23

  13. Safety Fuse Wire - 5 meters

  14. Rifle Slings - 2

  15. Metal Roads (6 inches)

  16. Walkie-Talkie Chargers - 6

  17. Bulletproof Jackets - 3

  18. Iron Plates (for Bulletproof Vests) - 2

  19. Combat Dresses - 2

  20. Hunting Shoes - 1 pair

  21. Jungle Boots - 2 pairs

  22. Loaded Pompy Gun - 1

  23. Motorola Walkie-Talkie - 1

  24. Helmets - 2

  25. Catapults (Naori) - 2

  26. Torch Lights - 2

  27. Mobile Chargers - 6

  28. Waist Belt - 1

  29. P-cap - 1

  30. Extension Code - 1

  31. Switch Board - 1

  32. Laptop - 1

  33. Mouse - 1

  34. Smartphones - 3

  35. Keypad Phone - 1

  36. Power Bank - 1

  37. Live Ammunition (5.56mm) - 1 round

  38. Live Ammunition (8mm) - 15 rounds

  39. Currency Notes (₹200) - 1

  40. Metal Splinters - 50 pieces

Highly placed sources from Assam Rifles revealed exclusively to Pratidin Time that these recoveries were made shortly before the visit of Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, contributing to a swift restoration of control in the area.

Addressing a press conference from the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office in Imphal, Rahul Gandhi expressed disappointment over the ongoing violence in Manipur. He emphasized the urgent need for peace, stating, "Violence is hurting everybody. Thousands of families have been harmed, properties destroyed, and lives lost. I am here to listen to the people, build confidence, and pressure the government to act."

Gandhi pledged support from the Congress party to restore peace in Manipur, underscoring the importance of dialogue and compassion over hatred and violence. He reiterated his commitment to assisting Manipur's residents as the leader of the opposition, offering continued support to alleviate the suffering caused by the conflict.

