Assam Rifles Honors Freedom Fighter Haipou Jadonang in Manipur

The Assam Rifles paid a heartfelt tribute to revered Naga freedom fighter Haipou Jadonang on his birth anniversary, holding a commemorative event in his native Kambiron village, nestled in the Noney district of Manipur. The event sought to honour the life, courage, and enduring legacy of a man who stood tall against the might of the British Empire.

Advertisment

Born in 1905, Haipou Jadonang was not just a political figure but a visionary leader, spiritual guide, and reformer. He rose to prominence during the British colonial era, rallying the Naga people with a vision of independence and cultural revival. His most notable contribution was the founding of the Heraka movement, a spiritual and socio-political awakening that aimed to restore traditional Naga religious practices and foster unity among tribes. Through Heraka, Jadonang sought to strengthen indigenous identity and resist colonial domination—both spiritually and politically.

At the celebration in Kambiron, the atmosphere was filled with reverence and pride as schoolchildren delivered eloquent speeches recalling Jadonang’s contributions. A prayer service and symbolic candle-lighting ceremony followed, casting a warm glow in honour of the martyr’s memory.

Haipou Jadonang’s resistance was seen as a threat by colonial authorities, and in 1931, he was executed by the British—an act that only strengthened his position as a martyr in the freedom movement. His vision, however, laid the foundation for future movements, including the rise of his disciple Rani Gaidinliu, who carried forward the Heraka cause and the fight for Naga self-determination.

Even decades after independence, Jadonang's legacy continues to resonate, particularly among the Zeliangrong community, who regard him as a symbol of spiritual resilience and political awakening. Annual commemorations like these ensure that his sacrifice is not forgotten and that his message continues to inspire future generations.