Assam Rifles Organizes Medical Camp, Distributes Relief to Jiribam's Internally Displaced

Assam Rifles organized a comprehensive medical camp and distributed essential relief materials to internally displaced people (IDPs) in Jiribam district, according to a press release on Wednesday. This initiative is part of their ongoing humanitarian assistance program aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families due to the current security situation.
The medical camp attracted a significant number of IDPs who received medical checkups, treatments, and essential medicines. A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles provided these services, with special attention given to children, the elderly, and expecting mothers to address their immediate health concerns.
In addition to medical assistance, Assam Rifles distributed relief materials, including rations, clothing, and sanitary/hygiene kits. These supplies are intended to provide immediate relief and support the daily needs of displaced families, ensuring they have access to basic necessities during these challenging times.
Amid the current security situation in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively involved in maintaining peace and order in the region. Their efforts extend beyond security, focusing also on providing humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population.