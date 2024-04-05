Huge Cache Of Illegal Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur's Bishnupur

In a significant operation, the Army, in collaboration with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Manipur Police, has successfully recovered a cache of illegal arms and ammunition from the vicinity of Khujoi Rok Nala near Sadu Kabui village in Bishnupur district of Manipur.
The recovered arsenal includes a 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, a Sten Gun Mk-2, a .303 Rifle, a 9mm pistol, an Anti-riot gun, along with 14 grenades, and various other war-like stores.
This development comes following a joint search operation launched on Thursday, prompted by specific intelligence regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and the presence of illicit weaponry in the area.
The recovered items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.