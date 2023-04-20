Assam Rifles Seize Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes in Manipur

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Customs Department, seized 200 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore in Champhai district, Manipur on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the combined team intercepted two mini trucks at Ruantlang village and apprehended two persons who were transporting the contraband.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles said that foreign cigarettes are often smuggled into India to be sold at high prices, but taxes on them are not paid to the government. Some of these cigarettes are even banned in India, but smugglers still attempt to bring them into the country through unfair means.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to the Customs Department for further legal proceedings. The authorities have been cracking down on the smuggling of foreign cigarettes, which not only results in revenue loss for the government but also poses health hazards for consumers.

The Assam Rifles have been actively involved in curbing smuggling activities in the region and have had several successful operations in the past. Their efforts are crucial in maintaining law and order and preventing illegal activities in the area.