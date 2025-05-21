Assam Rifles Seizes Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 2 Crores in Jiribam, Two Held

In a major crackdown on smuggling activities, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered a huge consignment of illegal foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs 2 crores during an operation at Savomphai in Jiribam district on May 20, 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched the operation, which led to the apprehension of two individuals and the recovery of 98 bags of foreign cigarettes. Each bag contained 1,000 cigarette packets.

Initial investigation revealed that the consignment was brought by boat from Tipaimukh and was intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

Assam Rifles stated that the operation highlights their firm commitment to curbing cross-border smuggling and dismantling illegal supply chains in the region. The apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Jiribam Police for further legal action.

