Manipur: 11 Militants Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Major Security Ops

Amid ongoing tensions in parts of Manipur, security forces launched intelligence-based combing and search operations in Imphal East district, leading to the arrest of 11 militants linked to various banned outfits, including the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), People's Liberation Army (PLA), and KCP (Apunba).

According to a statement issued by Manipur Police on May 5, the operations were conducted in Keirao Wangkhem and adjoining areas. Among the arrested were Naorem Rabichandra Singh (30), Yengkokpam Premchan Singh (22), Ningthoukhongjam Bikash Singh, and Sanabam Ratan Singh (60).

Recovered items included two AK rifles, one M4 rifle, one SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, live ammunition, a wireless set, mobile phones, and identity cards.

In a separate raid at Mantiripukhri French Colony, four KCP (PWG) cadres—Wahengbam Bimal Meiti (25), Sorenshangbam Sanjana Devi (25), Senjam James Singh (30), and Wangkheimayum Tarun Singh (24)—were apprehended. Security forces seized two pistols, demand letters, mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, and other items.

Another PLA cadre, Moiranthem Oken (55), was arrested with two pistols, a hand grenade, a detonator, and mobile phones. Additionally, two active KCP (Apunba) members—Soibam Adit Singh and Ningthouham Nagairam Meitei, both 19—were held with electronic devices and identity documents.

Separate operations on May 4 and 5 in fringe and vulnerable hill and valley areas also led to the recovery of a large cache of arms and war-like stores, including semi-automatic rifles, pistols, hand grenades, bulletproof gear, and a 12-inch mortar bomb.

