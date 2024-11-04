Assam Rifles Seizes Illegal Areca Nuts Worth Rs 2.4 Crore in Manipur

In a major crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Assam Rifles seized a massive consignment of 350 sacks of illegal areca nuts valued at approximately Rs 2.4 crore in Manipur.
According to an official press release, the operation took place on November 1 in the Khuga village of Churachandpur district.
Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles personnel intercepted a convoy at a vehicle check post in Khuga around 2 a.m. The convoy, which consisted of three goods carrier trucks and a Tata DI vehicle, was attempting to transport the smuggled goods.
Upon inspection, it was discovered that the vehicles were carrying 350 sacks of illegal areca nuts, concealed beneath covers and cartons.
The Assam Rifles' statement read, "On November 1, three goods carrier trucks and one Tata DI loaded with illegal areca nuts tried to cross Khuga village at around 2 a.m. Acting on specific input, Assam Rifles intercepted the convoy at the vehicle check post and uncovered 350 sacks of illegal areca nuts hidden beneath covers and cartons."
All four vehicles have been detained, and after a joint interrogation by Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police, the vehicles and the seized consignment were handed over to the Divisional Forest Officer of Churachandpur for further investigation.