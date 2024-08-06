3 Militants Arrested In Manipur Over Extortion, Firearm Seized

The Manipur Police arrested two armed militants of the banned outfit Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and one from the United Revolutionary Front (URF), reports said on Tuesday.
According to the police, on August 5, two active cadres of proscribed outfit KYKL were arrested from Keirak Khongnang Makhong in Kakching district.
The arrested individuals were involved in extortion from the public and government employees of the Kakching, Hiyanglam and Sekmaijin area.
The arrested duo has been identified as Elangbam Rajen Singh (47) and Ningthoujam Ibomcha Singh (53).
A four-wheeler and a mobile phone were seized from their possession, the police added.
In another incident, Security Forces arrested one underground cadre of the United Revolutionary Front (URF) outfit. The cadre has been identified as Budha Meitei (38). He was arrested from Salungpham bazaar in Thoubal.
He was allegedly involved in extortion activities and demanded money from Brick Farms, Schools, Colleges, Government employees and from the public in Thoubal.
A pistol with a magazine and three live rounds, extortion demand letter, a two-wheeler, 2 mobile phones and three sim cards were recovered from his possession.