Centre Directs Social Media Platforms To Take Down Viral Manipur Video

The Centre on Thursday ordered Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the video showing two Manipuri women paraded naked.
As per the reports, the viral video which is creating a lot of outrage across the nation was shot on May 4 this year.
In the video it can be seen that a mob parading two women naked on the streets in broad day light.
According to sources, the incident took place in Manipur’s Thoubal district on May 4 this year. A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered on the matter at Nongpok Sekmai Police station against unidentified miscreants.
The Government told the social media platforms currently active in the country, to take down the video which went viral. The centre told that it is essential for the social media platforms to stick to the Indian laws.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh said,” I felt so bad after watching the video. It is a crime against humanity. I immediately condemn the incident and ordered the police to arrest the culprits and the state government will try to ensure capital punishment for the accused. Every human being should condemn it."
Commenting on the heinous incident, Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Irani tweeted, “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”
Speaking to the media, for the first time from the inception of the ethnic clash in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said,” I am in deep pain and anguish. The video which has come to the light from Manipur is shameful to any civilized society.”
He appealed to all the chief ministers of the country to strengthen law and order system specially to ensure the safety and dignity of women.
The PM further said, "I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."