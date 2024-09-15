Bomb Blast at Manipur Minister's Residence Escalates Tensions

In a sensational incident, an explosion reportedly occurred inside the residence of Manipur's Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Transport, Khashim Vashum, in Ukhrul's Hamleikhong on Saturday.
According to the police, the explosion occured at around 8:40 pm. At the time of the explosion, Vashum, a member of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and a coalition partner of the ruling BJP, was not at his residence.
Ukhrul police quickly responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The explosion has heightened tensions in Manipur, already strained by recent unrest.
Additionally, the Joint Action Committee (JAC), established in response to the recent Kakwa Naorem Leikai tragedy, announced a 24-hour general strike beginning at midnight on Saturday.