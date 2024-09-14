Manipur Violence: Centre Extends Deadline for Inquiry Panel to Nov 2024

The Central government has granted an extension to the Commission of Inquiry investigating the Manipur violence, allowing it to submit its report by November 20, 2024, reports said.
The commission, chaired by former Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajai Lamba, was established on June 3, 2023, to examine the causes and repercussions of the violence that has resulted in over 220 fatalities since May 3, 2023.
Initially, the commission was given a six-month deadline from its first sitting, but this has now been extended to November 20.
Amending its notification dated June 4, 2024 setting up the three-member commission of inquiry - which also comprises retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and ex-IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar the home ministry, in a fresh notification issued on Friday, stated: "The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2024."
The commission will scrutinize the sequence of events leading to the violence, assess alleged lapses by authorities, and evaluate the effectiveness of measures taken to prevent and address the unrest. It will also review complaints and allegations submitted by individuals and organizations.
The violence in Manipur, which erupted on May 3, 2023, has led to substantial loss of life, injuries, and property damage. In response, the state government recommended a judicial inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.