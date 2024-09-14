Manipur Violence: Centre Extends Deadline for Inquiry Panel to Nov 2024

Initially, the commission was given a six-month deadline from its first sitting, but this has now been extended to November 20.

Amending its notification dated June 4, 2024 setting up the three-member commission of inquiry - which also comprises retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and ex-IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar the home ministry, in a fresh notification issued on Friday, stated: "The Commission shall submit its report to the Central Government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2024."