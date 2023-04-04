Bomb Blast Injures Five in Manipur’s Ukhrul District

In yet another violent incident in Manipur, a bomb blast occurred in Ukhrul on Monday evening, leaving five people seriously injured. This incident comes just 15 days after another blast took place in the same district.

The blast occurred at the Mini Secretariat premises, and a week later, another bomb blast occurred. The local authorities are investigating the matter to determine the perpetrators and their motives.

The injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was powerful enough to cause damage to nearby buildings and vehicles. The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

The repeated incidents of violence in Ukhrul are a matter of concern for the authorities. The local residents are living in fear due to the frequent occurrences of bomb blasts in the area. The authorities have appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

According to sources, the Manipur government has condemned the attack and promised to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the people in the state. The government has also urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and provide any information that may help in identifying the culprits behind the attack.

The recent incidents of violence in Manipur highlight the need for the government to take immediate action to curb the proliferation of arms and explosives in the state. The authorities must also work towards addressing the root causes of the problem to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Earlier on January 16, three people sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Manipur's Ukhrul.

According to reports, the incident took place at Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul town at around 5 pm.

The three injured, including a woman, were crossing the road when a suspected hand grenade exploded.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and a joint search operation was launched along with security personnel.