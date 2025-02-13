BREAKING: President's Rule Imposed in Manipur After Biren Singh’s Resignation

The Ministry of Home Affairs has imposed President's Rule in Manipur. The decision follows the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

Advertisment

The President’s rule has been imposed as the ruling BJP leadership failed to name a new leader for the chief minister’s post days after N Biren Singh’s resignation.

A notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) read, “I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, have received a report from the Governor of the State of Manipur and after considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the Government of that State cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India (hereinafter referred to as the Constitution).”

Also Read: Manipur: Assembly Session Declared 'Null & Void', Prez Rule in The Offing?