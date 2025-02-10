Manipur: Assembly Session Declared 'Null & Void', Prez Rule in The Offing?

Following the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now focused on selecting his replacement. However, the party’s central leadership is likely to take time to build a consensus, sources indicated.

Advertisment

According to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has requested Biren Singh to continue in office until “alternative arrangements” are finalized. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing in Delhi, and the Governor is expected to be informed of the next course of action by late night.

Sources revealed that while submitting his resignation, Singh recommended that the Manipur Assembly be placed under suspended animation, allowing legislators to arrive at a consensus on his successor. However, in the absence of a leader who commands the support of the majority of BJP MLAs, the Centre may have to impose President’s Rule. Shortly after Singh’s resignation, Governor Bhalla issued a notification revoking the earlier order summoning the Assembly, which was scheduled to convene on Monday. He ordered the upcoming Manipur Assembly Session, scheduled to begin on February 10, to be declared as “null and void” with immediate effect.

Governor Bhalla is expected to submit his report to the Union government in the coming days, after which the President’s Rule could be enforced.

As per Article 356 of the Constitution, a proclamation of President’s Rule must be presented before both Houses of Parliament within two months, failing which it will lapse.

It is anticipated that the President’s Rule may initially be implemented for a period of four to five months, with the possibility of extensions until a consensus candidate for the chief ministerial position is identified. As per constitutional provisions, the President’s Rule can be extended for up to six months at a time.