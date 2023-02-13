Bullets Fired at Manipur Congress Leader's House In Imphal

Several bullet rounds were allegedly fired upon at the residence of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) vice president Hareshwar Goshwami.

The incident was reported from his residence located at Wangkei Konsam Leikai area in Imphal East district.

Fortunately, nobody was harmed in the incident. An FIR regarding the matter was also lodged at the Porompat police station.

According to information, at least ten blank cartridges of a 9 mm pistol were recovered from the gate of Goswami’s residence.

It is further reported that the gunmen came out of a car and opened fire at the gate and drove away. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Notably, the incident comes just two days after two BJP youth leaders were assaulted by armed miscreants.