"Can't Be Silenced", Manipur Congress on ED Summons to Party President

Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing them of "silencing" the state’s Congress president, Keisham Meghachandra, for revealing the truth about the violence in Manipur.
Congress claimed that Meghachandra received a summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after he consistently addressed the ongoing violence in Manipur, describing it as a politics of "vendetta, vengeance, harassment, and revenge."
In a post on X,the Congress spokesperson wrote, "Our @INCManipur Manipur PCC President Shri @meghachandra_k can't be silenced for speaking truth and for the people of Manipur by Modi government and its agencies. We will fight it legally in court."
Previously, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, mentioned that Manipur Congress President Meghachandra had received an ED summons, adding that he had been vocal against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding their mishandling of the violence in Manipur.
Notably, on August 19, K. Meghachandra alleged the ignorance of the Manipur government and the Central government, pointing out that the BJP has not provided a clear roadmap to restore peace in the state.
The summons to the Manipur Congress President was served under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The notice requested Meghachandra to appear in person at the Assistant Director’s office on October 7 at 10:30 am to provide evidence in connection with the PMLA investigations. However, he failed to appear before the ED and expressed confusion over the summons to New Delhi.