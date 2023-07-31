Can't Justify Manipur Incident By Saying Similar Events Occurred in Bengal: SC

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while hearing a batch of pleas filed by two women from the Kuki tribe who were paraded naked by a mob of men made the remark in response to advocate Bansuri Swaraj, appearing in an intervention application, who highlighted that in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh also women were paraded naked by mobs and the top court should also take up those incidents along with the Manipur incident.