If Govt Doesn’t Act, We Will: SC on Manipur Incident

A day after the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked emerged online, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday took suo moto cognizance of the incident adding that if the government does not act, the apex court will.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, “Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. Grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will.”
However, the top court then sought the response of the state and central government on the steps taken to book the perpetrators.
The apex court ordered, “We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and State apprise court on steps taken.”