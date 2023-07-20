If Govt Doesn’t Act, We Will: SC on Manipur Incident

However, the top court then sought the response of the state and central government on the steps taken to book the perpetrators.

The apex court ordered, “We are of the view that the court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and State apprise court on steps taken.”