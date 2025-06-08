CBI Arrests Arambai Tenggol Member Linked to 2023 Manipur Violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested a member of the radical outfit Arambai Tenggol in connection with multiple criminal activities related to the 2023 Manipur violence. The arrest took place at Imphal Airport on June 8, 2025.

The accused, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was apprehended as part of the CBI’s ongoing investigation into the widespread ethnic unrest that rocked Manipur. Acting on the directive of the Supreme Court, the CBI has been leading the probe into various incidents stemming from the violence.

Following the arrest, the individual was transported from Imphal to Guwahati, where he will be produced before a competent court to seek police remand. The accused’s family has been officially informed of the development.

In view of the sensitive law and order situation in Manipur, the Supreme Court had earlier ordered that all trials related to the 2023 violence be shifted to Guwahati.