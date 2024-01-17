CBI Files Chargesheet Against 5 Persons in Manipur Arms-Looting Case

According to sources, on May 4, 2023, a mob stormed into the Manipur Police Training College's (MPTC) Pangei complex and allegedly looted a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the armory during an ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.

In November 2023, NIA opposed the bail plea of Moirangthem Anand Singh and said that he has an association with a proscribed organization and was arrested with sophisticated arms and ammunition along with his associates in an area affected by the ongoing strife.