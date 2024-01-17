CBI Files Chargesheet Against 5 Persons in Manipur Arms-Looting Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against five persons in an alleged arms-looting case in Manipur, reports said on Wednesday.
As per reports, the case pertains to the looting of arms and ammunition from Manipur Police personnel in May 2023. The persons who have been named in the case have been identified as Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Jhonson, reports added.
The chargesheet was filed before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) in Assam's Guwahati, a CBI spokesperson said. The agency had reportedly taken over the case from the Manipur Police (Heingang police station in Imphal East) on June 9 last year.
According to sources, on May 4, 2023, a mob stormed into the Manipur Police Training College's (MPTC) Pangei complex and allegedly looted a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the armory during an ethnic conflict in the northeastern state.
In November 2023, NIA opposed the bail plea of Moirangthem Anand Singh and said that he has an association with a proscribed organization and was arrested with sophisticated arms and ammunition along with his associates in an area affected by the ongoing strife.