CBI Files Chargesheet in Two Inter-Related Cases of Manipur Ethnic Violence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed two separate chargesheets at the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Assam's Guwahati against five accused in two inter-related cases of ethnic violence in Manipur, reports emerged.
As per sources, at the request of the Manipur government, the CBI registered the case in August 2023. The CBI had also taken the investigation of an FIR earlier registered at a police station in Imphal on the complaint against a minor boy, sources added.
The complainant claimed that their minor daughter had been missing since July 6, 2023, and was allegedly abducted by a minor boy to marry her against her will. On the other hand, the father of the accused minor boy also filed a complaint at the Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West District in July 2023 alleging that his son who had left his house on a bike in the morning of July 6, 2023, did not return back home since then.
Further, reports said that upon investigation of both cases, it was revealed that on the morning of July 6, the boy went to the tuition class of the minor girl, picked her up on his bike as a pillion rider and proceeded towards Bishnupur side and from there to Thas View Point Area on old Cachar Road.
According to sources, the duo were reportedly intercepted on that spot and held captive by the accused, who forcibly put the victims in a vehicle. They were transported to a secret place and later, there were suspicions of their deaths.
Five suspected individuals were apprehended during the inquiry and are currently being held in legal custody. An investigation is underway into the case, reports said.