First Arrest Made in Manipur Viral Video Incident
A day after the horrific video of two women being paraded naked came to light, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Thursday informed that the state police have made the first arrest in the case.
He said that the police arrested the main culprit at 1.30 am.
Expressing his condemnation of the crime committed in the state, CM Singh said there is no place for such heinous acts in our society.
The chief minister assured that a thorough investigation is currently underway and strict action will be taken against all the perpetrators.
Taking to Twitter CM Singh said, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning."
"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."
"My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics," he added.
It may be noted that a video surfaced on online platforms where two women were seen being paraded naked and constantly molested by their captors.
According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down.
The police, however, said the incident happened in another district, though the first information report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi.