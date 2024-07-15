Clash in Manipur's Jiribam Sends Police Personnel and Youth to Assam Hospitals

In a distressing development in Manipur's Jiribam district, two Manipur police personnel injured in a clash with Kuki militants are now being treated at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH). Meanwhile, a 14-year-old Kuki youth, critically wounded in the same incident, has been transferred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical attention.
The confrontation occurred at Motbung and Seijang villages, resulting in the tragic death of a CRPF jawan and injuries to several individuals on Sunday. Prompt medical assistance was provided, with the injured swiftly evacuated to SMCH. However, due to the severity of the youth's injuries, he was subsequently moved to GMCH for specialized care.
The incident has heightened tensions across Manipur, particularly in Jiribam, underscoring ongoing security challenges in the region.