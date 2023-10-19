Concerned About Rise of Drug Menace in Manipur: DGP Rajiv Singh

DGP, Law and Order of Manipur, Rajiv Singh on Thursday raised concerns over the rise in drug abuse in the state and claimed that the police is very serious about tackling the menace.
Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Rajiv Singh said, "We're very concerned about the rise of drugs in the state which is not only happening here but also entire north east. It has been taken very seriously by the central government too. Manipur police is very serious about tackling this drug menace because this is one thing which is directly responsible for our present and as well as future generations."
On Wednesday, a massive cache of arms and ammunition was seized during search operations carried out in the fringe and vulnerable areas in Manipur, officials informed.
According to the information received, the search operations were carried out jointly by state and central security forces across Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal and Imphal West districts.
(with inputs from PTI)