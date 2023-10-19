Manipur CM Assures Mobile Internet Restoration in State Within "Four To Five Days"

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, while addressing the public at the mini secretariat in the Naga-dominated Ukhrul district, acknowledged the challenges people faced due to the mobile internet ban and assured them that mobile internet services would be restored within the next "four to five days."
He said, "The government was forced to impose the mobile internet ban because some elements always try to take advantage of the situation and create trouble. However, I want to assure you that services will be restored in the next four to five days."
In addition to this announcement, Singh laid the foundation stones for various projects and inaugurated schemes totaling Rs 64.38 crore in the Ukhrul and Kamjong districts. During his speech, Singh addressed population growth and land issues in the district capital.
He proposed the development of a new Ukhrul township near Sirarakhong village, emphasizing the government's commitment to aligning with the local community's wishes. Singh also recognized Ukhrul's importance as a town following Imphal but highlighted the issue of water scarcity. He allocated Rs 6 crore for water supply enhancement within the town and revealed plans to construct a dam costing between Rs 180 crore and Rs 200 crore.
Singh expressed gratitude to civil society leaders and village chiefs for their support in the state's anti-drug campaign, highlighting the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing challenges and fostering growth.