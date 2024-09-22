Manipur

Crackdown on Illegal Arms: Army and Manipur Police Conduct Successful Raids

These operations highlight the Army's ongoing peace efforts in the region, with a focus on demilitarizing the local population.
In two successful joint operations on September 21, 2024, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, recovered a significant cache of illegal arms and war-like stores from Churachandpur district and the fringe areas of Thoubal and Imphal East.

In the first operation, a combined team of Army personnel and Churachandpur Police conducted a search in the densely forested Thangjing Ridge area.

They recovered two 9 mm pistols with magazines, a single-barrel rifle, two locally fabricated rockets (5.5 feet and 3 feet), a modified long-range mortar, two modified medium-range mortars, four mortar bombs, nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and 6.2 kilograms of Grade Two explosives, along with various war-like stores.

The second operation, prompted by specific intelligence, took place at Changbi Village, bordering Thoubal and Imphal East districts. Here, the team seized two carbine machine guns, two pistols, a single-barrel gun, nine hand grenades, eleven rounds of small arms ammunition, and additional war-like materials.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal action.

