9 Delicious Food Of Manipur, Manipuri Cuisines Which You Must Try

1. Chamthong or Kangshoi – A healthy vegetable stew

Chamthong (Kangshoi) is a clear vegetable soup made with seasonal vegetables, meat, or fish, and flavored with herbs and spices. The consistency can be thick as well. The vegetables used in Chamthong can vary depending on the season, but they typically include leafy greens like spinach, mustard greens, or watercress, as well as other vegetables like potatoes, beans, and carrots. The soup is seasoned with aromatic spices like ginger, garlic, and chilies.

2. Eromba – A delightful combination of boiled vegetables and fish

Eromba is a traditional Manipuri dish that is made by mashing boiled vegetables and mixing them with fermented fish and chili paste. The dish is typically made with starchy vegetables like yam, potato, or colocasia, which are boiled and then mashed. The fermented fish and chili paste, known as "Ngari" or "Chamthong Chatni," is added to the mashed vegetables along with salt, ginger, and sometimes tomatoes or coriander leaves. The mixture is then further mashed and kneaded until it becomes smooth and homogenous. Eromba is a flavorful and nutritious dish that is often served as a side dish with rice or bread.

3. Morok Metpa – A spicy and delicious chutney

Morok Metpa is a popular Manipuri dish that is made with roasted chili peppers and other ingredients. The dish is known for its spicy and tangy taste and is often served as a side dish with rice or bread. To make Morok Metpa, fresh green or red chili peppers are roasted or grilled until they are charred and the skin turns black. The charred peppers are then peeled and mashed with garlic, ginger, and sometimes tomatoes or coriander leaves. The mixture is then seasoned with salt and sometimes a bit of mustard oil or lemon juice to make it taste better.

4. Singju – A Famous Manipuri Salad

Singju is a popular Manipuri salad that is made with a mix of fresh vegetables, herbs, and spices. The salad is known for its crunchy texture and bold flavors, and it is often served as a side dish or a snack. To make singju, a variety of vegetables like cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, and green papaya are shredded or julienned into thin strips. The vegetables are then mixed with roasted chickpeas, roasted peanuts, and herbs like mint, coriander, and parsley. The salad is then flavored with a mix of tangy and spicy ingredients like tamarind, chili powder, and mustard oil.