Folk Dances of Manipur: 6 Spectacular folk dances of Manipur

The inhabitants of Manipur possess an innate passion for artistry and aesthetics. The people's imaginative and artistic spirit is manifested through their exceptional handwoven fabrics and artisanal handicrafts, recognized globally for their innovative designs, vivid hues, and practicality.

Distinctive cultures and traditions are upheld by each ethnic group, celebrated through their dance, music, attire, customs, and hobbies. The mesmerizing folk dances of the ethnic tribes are enchanting, adorned in alluring costumes, accompanied by a refined yet graceful cadence, instilling immense pride in the people of Manipur. In this article, we are mentioning 6 spectacular folk dances of Manipur.