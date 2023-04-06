Despite Representing India Internationally, This Manipur Sportsperson Still Reels On Hardship

Despite representing India on the international platform, a sportsperson from Manipur now has to earn money by weaving clothes to make ends meet.

Singamayum Tajbanu, who represented the country in the recent 2nd World Jeet Kune-do Championship 2023, which was held in Sri Lanka from March 10 to 12 in the 19 years and more, bagged a Gold Medal in the 60 kg Senior Women's Category.

Tajbanu is now weaving clothes to earn extra money minimising the huge burden load of expenditure incurred by her parents on her.

In her debut, she bagged several medals in Karate and Jeet Kune Do disciplines and represented India and Manipur at both National and International levels.

She won numerous gold medals in the Jeet Kune-do discipline at both the national and international levels. Currently, she has four Gold medals at the International level and eight Gold medals at the national level, altogether 12 gold medals in Jeet Kune-do.

In Karate she bagged one International Silver and Bronze medal and four Gold, seven Silver, and two Bronze medals - altogether 15 medals at the national level.

Meanwhile, her father Md Manowar was a CRPF personnel, who sustained heavy injuries from a bomb blast during Kargil War. He has since lost his hearing ability on his right ear and voluntarily retired after one year of treatment.

Tajbanu spoke about the hardships that she faced in her career, not only mentally or physically but financially also. Her father's pension is the main sources of their livelihood that provides assistance in her training and tournament participation, however, it is not enough.

She said she has to arrange at least one Lakh and Rs 30,000 to participate in international and national championship respectively which is a huge expense for her family as no assistance is provided from the government and the concerned department

She said that in participating International Championship and National Championship she has to arrange at least Rs. 1 lakhs and Rs 30,000/- respectively which is a huge expense for her family as no assistance is provided from the government and the concerned department.

Simultaneously, she also has to earn money by weaving Rani Phi to bear her expenses and reduce the burden on her family and pursue her career. Due to the financial constraints, she said that she was very apprehensive of participating in the recent champhionship.

She said that she is hopeful to bring laurels to her country and the state in the future championship and tournament and also expressed her desire of bringing the youth in productive and constrictive ways from the clutch of substance abuse to shape a better society.

Tajbanu also expressed that without the assistance and support from the government as well as the people, she will unfortunately not be able to accomplish her vision of shaping a better society.

Her father, MD Manowar expressed that his daughter is carrying on his dream of serving the nation which he had left incomplete due to his misfortune and he is providing all the possible assistance within his calibre to her daughter.

He also sought intervention by chief minister N Biren Singh and concerned department, urging them to offer a suitable job of her qualifications and will finally be able to get what he and his family owe to the country.