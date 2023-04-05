IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Win by 5 Runs Against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 5 runs in their second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Earlier, explosive half-centuries by openers Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shikhar Dhawan guided Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 197/4 in 20 overs.

Put to bat first, PBKS was off to a powerful start. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan attacked RR bowlers right from the start. While Boult was smacked for two fours in the second over by skipper Shikhar, Prabhsimran destroyed KM Asif by smashing him for 19 runs in the very next over, including three fours and a six.

PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs, with help of a four from Prabhsimran, who smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for two successive fours. Dhawan brought up his 48th IPL fifty in 36 balls, his knock consisted of five fours and a six. The duo continued to punish Chahal. In the 14th over, he gave away 14 runs, including three fours by Dhawan. Jitesh-Shikhar brought up the 50-run stand in just 25 balls. PBKS touched the 150-run mark in 14.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer turn the tables for RR as they smash 18 runs off the 19th over by Arshdeep Singh. In the last over, RR need 16 off just 6 balls to win. Local boy Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals tried to go for the maximum, but ended up hitting Ellis' first ball into the hands of Shahrukh Khan after scoring 20 runs. Slow and laborious innings from Devdutt Padikkal ended with Nathan Ellis castling him for 21 runs off 26 balls.